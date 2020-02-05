Syria War: Israel 'Hits Iran-Backed Fighters Near Damascus' – BBC News

Israeli warplanes have fired missiles at targets near Syria's capital, Damascus, Syrian state media report.

The Sana news agency said air defences intercepted most of the missiles, but that eight people were wounded.

A monitoring group said Syrian army positions and those of Iran-backed militias were hit, killing 12 fighters.

Israel did not comment, but it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria in recent years to stop Iranian "military entrenchment".

Iran and its proxies, including the Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, are supporting forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the country's civil war…