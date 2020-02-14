Syria War: Brutal Endgame in Idlib Risks Spilling Over by Jonathan Marcus - BBC News

The crisis in Syria's Idlib province - already a humanitarian catastrophe - is fast becoming a geopolitical one as well.

The Syrian conflict has long had a dual aspect - both civil war and proxy war, with several outside players backing various parties to further their own strategic ends.

Now, as the conflict in north-western Syria comes to a head, these two aspects are merging to form a powder keg, whose explosion could have profound implications way beyond the Middle East.

Idlib is the last Syrian province where significant territory remains in rebel hands…