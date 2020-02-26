Syria War: 29 Turkish Troops Killed in Air Strike in Idlib – BBC News
At least 29 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian "regime forces" in north-western Syria, a senior Turkish official has said.
More were hurt in Idlib province, said Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey's Hatay province. Other reports put the death toll higher.
Turkey is now retaliating against Syrian troops government targets.
Syrian forces supported by Russia are trying to retake Idlib from rebels who are backed by Turkish soldiers..
Turkish Troop Losses Mount in Battle for Syria’s Last Rebel Stronghold by Jared Malsin - Wall Street Journal
At least 29 Turkish soldiers were killed in northwestern Syria on Thursday, Turkish officials said, plunging Turkey deeper into the war there, as a Russian-backed Syrian military offensive sought to reclaim the last rebel stronghold.
The soldiers were killed by Syrian regime forces, according to the governor of Turkey’s Hatay province, which borders Syria. Turkish officials said another 36 were wounded.
As the news spread, crowds of Turkish civilians gathered in concern at a government hospital in the town of Reyhanli, on the Syrian border, where wounded Turkish troops were said to have been treated. Dozens of police and an armored vehicle were deployed to seal off the building.
The deaths, which raised Turkey’s troop losses to at least 49 this month, add to the dilemma facing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said last week it was only a matter of time before he launched a military operation in Syria’s Idlib province to repel Syrian government troops…