In Syria, as in Other ‘Frozen’ Conflicts, Putin Plays Peacemaker but Doesn’t Want Real Peace by Seth Frantzman – The Daily Beast

Last Sunday in northeast Syria was a day fraught with geopolitical symbolism. As Russian forces raised their flag over a former school that had been used by American troops in the town of Ain Issa, a U.S. patrol watched as Turkish or Turkish-backed forces fired in its direction, about 100 miles to the east on the M4 highway. Russia was taking control while the Americans—whose withdrawal from Syria was announced then reversed last month by President Donald Trump—found themselves in a precarious position on an uncertain mission.

Moscow can present itself, and does, as a clear winner. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Oct. 22 and signed an agreement declaring that Turkey would get its “safe zone” along one section of the border where it has invaded Syria and where an estimated 180,000 people have been displaced; meanwhile, Russia would send patrols to mostly Kurdish towns in other parts of the border area, such as Qamishli and Kobani. Turkey and Russia would then conduct joint patrols. In short, Russia would appear to replace the U.S. as the arbiter of any arrangement in eastern Syria, even though Trump tried to claim credit for some sort of historic ceasefire…