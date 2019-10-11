Syria Kurds Urge U.S. to Assume 'Moral Obligations' as Turkey Attacks – Agence France-Presse

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday urged its U.S. allies to assume their "moral obligations" to protect them from a cross-border Turkish offensive, now in its fourth day.

"Our allies had guaranteed us protection ... but suddenly and without warning they abandoned us in an unjust decision to withdraw their troops from the Turkish border," it said in a statement.

"We call on our allies to fulfil their duties and assume their moral obligations," to protect us by "closing the air space to Turkish warplanes".

The SDF were the main ground partner in the protracted US-led campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria, losing 11,000 fighters before finally overrunning its self-proclaimed "caliphate" in March…