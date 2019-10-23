Syria Deal Raises Russia’s Mideast Profile by Ann M. Simmons – Wall Street Journal

President Vladimir Putin’s new pact with Turkey expands Moscow’s role as a power broker in the Middle East, again showing his skill at building up Russia’s sway while weakening U.S. influence.

This time, he secured a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to shore up Turkey’s efforts to establish a buffer zone along the border with neighboring Syria, driving a wedge between ankara and its allies in NATO and drawing the country closer to the Kremlin. Turkey on Wednesday said it permanently halted its offensive against the Kurds as part of the deal, prompting President Trump to drop sanctions against Turkey.

In a world increasingly dominated by a new wave of strongman leaders and big personalities, Mr. Putin has shown himself adept at managing difficult and volatile relationships to his own advantage…