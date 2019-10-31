Syria Conflict: 'War Crimes' Committed by Turkey-Backed Forces Caught in Brutal Phone Footage by Jiyar Gol – BBC News

Turkish-backed forces fighting Kurdish militias in north-east Syria have been accused of committing war crimes, with acts of brutality surfacing on mobile phone footage.

The UN has warned that Turkey could be held responsible for the actions of its allies, while Turkey has promised to investigate.

Bearded men shout "Allahu Akbar [God is the Greatest]". One captures the scene on his smartphone and says: "We are mujahedeen [holy warriors] from Faylaq Al-Majd [Glory Corps] battalion." In the background are the corpses of Kurdish fighters.

Further away, a group of men plant their feet on a woman's bloodied body. One says she is a "whore".

The gruesome footage is much like that produced by the ultra-violent Islamic State (IS) group…