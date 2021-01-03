SWJ-El Centro Announces New Slate of Fellows/Associates for 2021

Small Wars Journal-El Centro (SWJ-El Centro) is pleased to announce the Class of Fellows and Associates for 2021. Fellows have already made significant and distinguished contributions to the field through the course of their career. Associates are actively engaged in research or practice in the region and in transnational organized crime or insurgency.

New El Centro Fellows are Dr. Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, Dr. Alexandra Phelan, and Dr. Teun Voeten:

Dr. Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera is Associate Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University. She holds a PhD in Political Science from The New School for Social Research. Her areas of expertise are Mexico-U.S. relations, organized crime, immigration, border security, social movements and human trafficking. She is author of Los Zetas Inc.: Criminal Corporations, Energy, and Civil War in Mexico (University of Texas Press, 2017; Spanish version: Planeta, 2018).

Dr. Alexandra Phelan is Deputy Director of Monash Gender, Peace and Security Centre (Monash GPS), and a Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University. Her research interests include insurgent governance and legitimation activities, insurgent women, political violence and organised crime with particular focus on Latin America. Alex completed her PhD in 2019 at Monash University. Alex is editor of Terrorism, Gender and Women: Toward an Integrated Research Agenda (Routledge 2020).

Dr. Teun Voeten is a war photographer. Voeten studied philosophy and cultural anthropology in the Netherlands. Since 1990, he covered conflicts in Israel, Rwanda, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Liberia, Lebanon, Sudan. In 2012, he published the photo book Narco Estado: Drug Violence in Mexico. In 2018, he obtained his PhD. His totally rewritten study appears as a Small Wars Journal book: Mexican Drug Violence. Hybrid Warfare, Predatory Capitalism and the Logic of Cruelty.

The new El Centro Associate is Daniel Weisz Argomedo:

Daniel Weisz Argomedo is a PhD candidate in Political Science at the University of California Irvine with a focus on International Relations and Comparative Studies. He is currently writing his dissertation on the war on drugs and its impact on women’s security in Mexico. He holds an M.A. in Political Science from San Diego State and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Alberta. He wrote "Climate Change, Drug Traffickers and La Sierra Tarahumara" for the special issue on climate change and global security at the Journal of Strategic Security.

SWJ-El Centro wishes departing Associate Marisa Mendoza and Intern Angelo Thomas Godspeed as they pursue their academic careers.

Dr. Robert J. Bunker

Dr. John P. Sullivan

Senior Fellows, SWJ-El Centro