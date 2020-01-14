Statement of John F. Sopko (SIGAR): U.S. Lessons Learned in Afghanistan - Testimony Before the Committee on Foreign Affairs U.S. House of Representatives

It is a pleasure and an honor to testify before you today. This is the 22nd time I have presented testimony to Congress since I was appointed the Special Inspector General nearly eight years ago. SIGAR was created by the Congress in 2008 to combat waste, fraud and abuse in the U.S. reconstruction effort in Afghanistan. We are the only one of the 73 independent federal inspectors general that is not housed within a larger government agency. We have the authority to oversee any federal agency that has played a role in the Afghanistan reconstruction effort...