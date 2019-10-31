State Dept Warns of Rise in 'Racially-Motivated' Terrorism, Expansion of ISIS 'Toxic Ideology' by Conor Finnegan – ABC News

The State Department is warning about a "rise in racially or ethnically motivated terrorism" that is "learning from their jihadist predecessors," according to its top official for counter-terrorism.

In its annual report on terrorism, the department also highlighted Iran's enduring support for terrorism and terrorist groups and the end of ISIS's hold on territory, but the spread of its "toxic ideology" -- even warning of "vengeance" from its members over the recent death of its leader during a U.S. raid.

But Ambassador-at-large for counter terrorism Nathan Sales warned about the new "international dimensions" of white supremacist and other racially-driven terrorism that has grown as a threat in recent years…