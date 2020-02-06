Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction Special Projects Report

Today, SIGAR released its latest special projects report - The Human Cost of Reconstruction in Afghanistan.



The report is believed to be the first official accounting by an independent inspector general of the human costs of reconstruction and stabilization in Afghanistan - the number of people killed, wounded or kidnapped while doing these activities.



Key Points



--Using multiple casualty-related sources, SIGAR conservatively identifies 5,135 casualties in Afghanistan associated with reconstruction or stabilization missions, from 2002 through Dec. 31, 2018.



--The total reconstruction-related casualties include 2,214 killed and 2,921 wounded; the report also identifies 1,182 individuals who were kidnapped or went missing.



--During this period, at least 284 Americans were killed in Afghanistan while performing reconstruction or stabilization missions. This includes 216 U.S. service members and 68 U.S. civilians (government employees, contractors, and those with unknown statuses).



--An additional 245 U.S. service members and 76 U.S. civilians were wounded; 100 other Coalition service members were killed and 105 wounded; another 124 third country nationals were killed, 87 wounded and 59 kidnapped.



--1,578 Afghans were killed, 2,246 wounded, and 1,004 kidnapped. These include 1,447 Afghan civilians killed, 2,008 wounded, and 1,003 kidnapped. Of the Afghans killed, 65 were bystanders.



--Data collected by SIGAR shows that the majority of casualties occurred during the height of the reconstruction efforts between 2008 and 2011.



--There were 818 casualties related to security activities: 346 killed and 472 wounded. This was the most dangerous activity for Americans. Of the 346 people killed while performing security related activities, 195 were Americans, including 154 U.S. service members and 41 U.S. civilians.



-- There were 257 casualties related to humanitarian activities. This category include casualties and kidnappings that occurred while providing health and education services to local communities, providing food aid, supporting displaced populations, and other activities aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Afghan people.



--SIGAR concludes that unless the U.S. government considers the human costs, the true costs of reconstruction and stabilization efforts in Afghanistan are not accurately captured.



Read the Full Report: https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/special%20projects/SIGAR-20-25-SP.pdf