Special donation accounts with the National Bank of Ukraine and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine
From: Ukraine’s Office of the President
(Note: This is provided with the permission and at the request of Ukraine's Office of the President for those who would like to help.)
Account information
For UAH remittances:
Bank: National Bank of Ukraine MFO 300001
Account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 EDRPOU Code 00032106
Payee: National Bank of Ukraine
For USD remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York SWIFT Code: CHASUS33
Account: 400807238
383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For GBP remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX
Bank of England, London SWIFT Code: BKENGB2L
Account: 40000982
Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH, UK
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For EUR remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt SWIFT Code: MARKDEFF
Account: 5040040066
IBAN DE05504000005040040066
Wilhelm-Epsteinn-Strabe 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main,Germany
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For CHF remittances CHF:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX ZURCHER KANTONALBANK, ZURICH SWIFT Code: ZKBKCHZZ80A Account: 0700-01227572
IBAN CH32 0070 0070 0012 2757 2
Josefstrasse 222, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For AUD remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA, Sydney SWIFT Code: RSBKAU2S
Account: 81753-2
GPO Box 3947, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For CNY remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, Hong Kong SWIFT Code:SCBLHKHH
Account:447-0-946243-6
GPO Box 21, Hong Kong
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For CAD remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX BANK OF MONTREAL, Toronto SWIFT Code: BOFMCAM2 Account: 3144-1044-166
100 King Street West, 24th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A1, Canada
Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
For JPY remittances:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX MUFG BANK LTD, Tokyo
SWIFT Code:BOTK JP JT
Account: 653-0430048
1-2-3, Nihombashi HONGOKU-CHO, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 1003 -0021 Japan Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708
Here are the contacts of trusted organizations:
Revived Soldiers Ukraine - https://www.rsukraine.org
Come back alive – https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/ (works directly with the command and personnel of military units, purchasing infrared thermal imaging cameras, night vision goggles, hemostatics etc)
Army SOS – https://armysos.com.ua/pomoch-armii (manages purchases of necessary ammunition, shields, intercommunication and reconnaissance facilities, etc. and delivers all goods directly)
Hospitallers – https://www.facebook.com/hospitallers/posts/2953630548255167 (works directly on the frontline)
Phoenix Wings – http://wings-phoenix.org.ua/en/about-fund/ ( the appropriate equipment & uniform, personal non-lethal protection (vests, helmets), required treatment of the wounded soldiers, and repair of the buildings used by the army)
Ukrainian Women Veteran Movement – https://www.uwvm.org.ua/?page_id=3437&lang=en (a consolidation of female veterans, amongst other things organizes preparation for actions in case of emergencies and defense situations.
Vostok SOS – https://vostok-sos.org/pidtrymaty/donation/ (raising funds for various needs of the army)
Please share widely among the members of your community!