Special donation accounts with the National Bank of Ukraine and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine From: Ukraine’s Office of the President (Note: This is provided with the permission and at the request of Ukraine's Office of the President for those who would like to help.) Account information For UAH remittances: Bank: National Bank of Ukraine MFO 300001 Account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 EDRPOU Code 00032106 Payee: National Bank of Ukraine For USD remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York SWIFT Code: CHASUS33 Account: 400807238 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For GBP remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX Bank of England, London SWIFT Code: BKENGB2L Account: 40000982 Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AH, UK Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For EUR remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, Frankfurt SWIFT Code: MARKDEFF Account: 5040040066

IBAN DE05504000005040040066 Wilhelm-Epsteinn-Strabe 14, 60431 Frankfurt Am Main,Germany Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For CHF remittances CHF: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX ZURCHER KANTONALBANK, ZURICH SWIFT Code: ZKBKCHZZ80A Account: 0700-01227572 IBAN CH32 0070 0070 0012 2757 2 Josefstrasse 222, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For AUD remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA, Sydney SWIFT Code: RSBKAU2S Account: 81753-2 GPO Box 3947, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For CNY remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, Hong Kong SWIFT Code:SCBLHKHH Account:447-0-946243-6 GPO Box 21, Hong Kong Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708 For CAD remittances: SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX BANK OF MONTREAL, Toronto SWIFT Code: BOFMCAM2 Account: 3144-1044-166

100 King Street West, 24th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A1, Canada

Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708

For JPY remittances:

SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX MUFG BANK LTD, Tokyo

SWIFT Code:BOTK JP JT

Account: 653-0430048

1-2-3, Nihombashi HONGOKU-CHO, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 1003 -0021 Japan Funds will be wired into account No. UA843000010000000047330992708

Here are the contacts of trusted organizations:

Revived Soldiers Ukraine - https://www.rsukraine.org

Come back alive – https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/ (works directly with the command and personnel of military units, purchasing infrared thermal imaging cameras, night vision goggles, hemostatics etc)

Army SOS – https://armysos.com.ua/pomoch-armii (manages purchases of necessary ammunition, shields, intercommunication and reconnaissance facilities, etc. and delivers all goods directly)

Hospitallers – https://www.facebook.com/hospitallers/posts/2953630548255167 (works directly on the frontline)

Phoenix Wings – http://wings-phoenix.org.ua/en/about-fund/ ( the appropriate equipment & uniform, personal non-lethal protection (vests, helmets), required treatment of the wounded soldiers, and repair of the buildings used by the army)

Ukrainian Women Veteran Movement – https://www.uwvm.org.ua/?page_id=3437&lang=en (a consolidation of female veterans, amongst other things organizes preparation for actions in case of emergencies and defense situations.

Vostok SOS – https://vostok-sos.org/pidtrymaty/donation/ (raising funds for various needs of the army)

Please share widely among the members of your community!