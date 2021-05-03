SOF News Monthly Journal – Feb 2021
Download the 60 page PDF HERE
Catch up on the news about special operations from the past month by reading the February 2021 issue of the SOF News Monthly Journal. A series of articles about special operations, national security, and conflicts around the world.
Feature Articles:
Desert Storm – 30 Years Ago the Gulf War Ended
Desert Storm – SOF Scud Hunting Mission in Iraq
Desert Storm – SF Team Fights for Survival Behind Enemy Lines
Spirit -3 – Downed AC-130H During Desert Storm
Naval SOF Exercise in Mediterranean Sea
Inspector General Report on Operations Inherent Resolve
SOCSOUTH has a Space Force Guardian
Civil Affairs, ADAPT, and “Soft Power”
Yemen: U.S. Pulling Support
Book Review: “When the Tempest Gathers”
Video – SOF Center for Medical Integration and Development
New: House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations
Afghanistan Conflict Update
Afghanistan Study Group Final Report
Departments:
Curated SOF News
International SOF
ARSOF, MARSOC, NSW, AFSOC New
SOF History
Things That Keep SOF PAOs Busy
SOF and Great Power Competition
Information Operations
Commentary
Books, Pubs, and Reports Related to SOF
Videos, Movies, and Podcasts Related to SOF
