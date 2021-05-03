SOF News Monthly Journal – Feb 2021

Download the 60 page PDF HERE

Catch up on the news about special operations from the past month by reading the February 2021 issue of the SOF News Monthly Journal. A series of articles about special operations, national security, and conflicts around the world.

Feature Articles:

Desert Storm – 30 Years Ago the Gulf War Ended

Desert Storm – SOF Scud Hunting Mission in Iraq

Desert Storm – SF Team Fights for Survival Behind Enemy Lines

Spirit -3 – Downed AC-130H During Desert Storm

Naval SOF Exercise in Mediterranean Sea

Inspector General Report on Operations Inherent Resolve

SOCSOUTH has a Space Force Guardian

Civil Affairs, ADAPT, and “Soft Power”

Yemen: U.S. Pulling Support

Book Review: “When the Tempest Gathers”

Video – SOF Center for Medical Integration and Development

New: House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

Afghanistan Conflict Update

Afghanistan Study Group Final Report

Departments:

Curated SOF News

International SOF

ARSOF, MARSOC, NSW, AFSOC New

SOF History

Things That Keep SOF PAOs Busy

SOF and Great Power Competition

Information Operations

Commentary

Books, Pubs, and Reports Related to SOF

Videos, Movies, and Podcasts Related to SOF

