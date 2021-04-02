SOF News: House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

A new subcommittee under the U.S. House Armed Services Committee has been formed. The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will focus on specific activity areas of the Department of Defense. The new subcommittee with be chaired by Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) He is a Marine Corps combat veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2005 for an eight month long deployment.

The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations (ISO) will have the following jurisdiction:

military intelligence

national intelligence

countering CBR weapons of mass destruction, counterterrorism

special operations forces

counter-proliferation

counterterrorism

sensitive military operations

There are currently seven permanent subcommittees of the U.S. House Armed Services:

Tactical Air and Land Forces

Military Personnel

Readiness Committee

Seapower and Projection Forces

Strategic Forces

Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems

Intelligence and Special Operations

It appears that the Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee has been replaced by two new subcommittees: Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems and the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittees.