SOF News: House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

A new subcommittee under the U.S. House Armed Services Committee has been formed. The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will focus on specific activity areas of the Department of Defense. The new subcommittee with be chaired by Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) He is a Marine Corps combat veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2005 for an eight month long deployment.
The Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations (ISO) will have the following jurisdiction:
- military intelligence
- national intelligence
- countering CBR weapons of mass destruction, counterterrorism
- special operations forces
- counter-proliferation
- counterterrorism
- sensitive military operations
There are currently seven permanent subcommittees of the U.S. House Armed Services:
- Tactical Air and Land Forces
- Military Personnel
- Readiness Committee
- Seapower and Projection Forces
- Strategic Forces
- Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems
- Intelligence and Special Operations
It appears that the Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee has been replaced by two new subcommittees: Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems and the Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittees.