SOCOM Boss Calls for Another Ethics Review by Meghann Meyers – Military Times

After a rough couple of months for special operations scandals in the news, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command is opening up a review into the entire command’s culture and ethics, according to a memo released Monday.

The review will begin immediately and conclude some time in the fall, Army Gen. Richard Clarke wrote.

“Recent incidents have called our ethics and culture into question and threaten the trust placed in us,” he said.

Most recently, Naval Special Warfare has been under scrutiny, as an entire SEAL Team 7 platoon was sent home from Iraq in July after a debacherous July 4. That same month, a Navy Times report revealed that SEAL Team 10 had been investigated for cocaine use and fraudulent urinalyses.

And though he was acquitted of murder charges, Chief Special Warfare Operator Eddie Gallagher was convicted in July of posing for a photo with the corpse of an ISIS fighter and stripped of his trident…