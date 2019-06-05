Shanahan Closes Review of Niger Ambush that Killed Four U.S. Soldiers, Seeks No Further Punishments by Kyle Rempfer - Army Times

The Pentagon has concluded its investigation into the October 2017 Niger ambush that left four American soldiers and four Nigerien partner forces dead.

Punishments already handed out to junior officers will stand, despite the desire from some family members of the fallen to see more senior leaders held accountable.

The decision is also concerning to some experts and lawmakers who view the failures that led to the ambush were widespread across the chain of command, and not localized within the single ill-fated team from 3rd Special Forces Group, out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“I am satisfied that all findings, awards, and accountability actions were thorough and appropriate,” Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement accompanying the released investigation, which was posted by the Pentagon early Thursday morning...