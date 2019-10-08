Secretary of State Pompeo: US Did Not Approve Turkey's Syria Offensive – BBC News

The US did not give Turkey a "green light" for its offensive in northern Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

Mr Pompeo defended President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from the border area, which has sparked an outcry at home and abroad.

Turkey has now launched an assault on territory held by Kurdish-led forces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the aim was to "prevent the creation of a terror corridor" on the border.

Turkish forces plan to make a "safe zone" cleared of Kurdish militias which will also house Syrian refugees…