We noticed this in the 2021 NDAA.
SEC. 1299L. FUNCTIONAL CENTER FOR SECURITY STUDIES IN IRREGULAR WARFARE. Access the 2021 NDAA HERE
Congress is taking Irregular Warfare seriously and this appears to be a "forcing function" to make sure DOD does as well.
A few editorial comments:
Irregular Warfare is the military contribution to the national level requirement for Political Warfare
It is good for Congress to direct DOD to establish this center and take Irregular Warfare seriously. But what about Political Warfare? What is Congress going to do about ensuring there is a national level interagency focus on Political Warfare? (Our recommendation for an American War of Political Warfare HERE )
We face threats from political warfare strategies supported by hybrid military approaches.
Competition in great Power Competition equals Political Warfare. While State on State or major theater war is the most danger threat in Great Power Competition, Political Warfare is the ongoing condition in which we must learn to compete.
With absolutely no apologies to Leon Trotsky: "America may not be interested in irregular, unconventional, and political warfare but IW/UW/PW are being practiced around the world by those who are interested in them – namely the revisionist, rogue, and revolutionary powers and violent extremist organizations."
We have heard this center will be established in Arizona and as noted in the text below it will be treated as a Regional Center along the lines of APCSS in Hawaii and the Marshall Center in Germany
We may be hearing a lot about SEC 1299L.
WARFARE.
(a) Report Required.--
(1) In general.--Not later than 90 days after the date of the
enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense, in consultation
with the Secretary of State, shall submit to the congressional
defense committees a report that assesses the merits and
feasibility of establishing and administering a Department of
Defense Functional Center for Security Studies in Irregular
Warfare.
(2) Elements.--The report required by paragraph (1) shall
include the following:
(A) A description of the benefits to the United States, and
the allies and partners of the United States, of establishing
such a functional center, including the manner in which the
establishment of such a functional center would enhance and
sustain focus on, and advance knowledge and understanding of,
matters of irregular warfare, including cybersecurity, nonstate
actors, information operations, counterterrorism, stability
operations, and the hybridization of such matters.
(B) A detailed description of the mission and purpose of
such a functional center, including applicable policy guidance
from the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
(C) An analysis of appropriate reporting and liaison
relationships between such a functional center and--
(i) the geographic and functional combatant commands;
(ii) other Department of Defense stakeholders; and
(iii) other government and nongovernment entities and
organizations.
(D) An enumeration and valuation of criteria applicable to
the determination of a suitable location for such a functional
center.
(E) A description of the establishment and operational
costs of such a functional center, including for--
(i) military construction for required facilities;
(ii) facility renovation;
(iii) personnel costs for faculty and staff; and
(iv) other costs the Secretary of Defense considers
appropriate.
(F) An evaluation of the existing infrastructure,
resources, and personnel available at military installations,
existing regional centers, interagency facilities, and
universities and other academic and research institutions that
could reduce the costs described in subparagraph (E).
(G) An examination of partnership opportunities with United
States allies and partners for potential collaboration and
burden sharing.
(H) A description of potential courses and programs that
such a functional center could carry out, including--
(i) core, specialized, and advanced courses;
(ii) planning workshops and structured after-action
reviews or debriefs;
(iii) seminars;
(iv) initiatives on executive development, relationship
building, partnership outreach, and any other matter the
Secretary of Defense considers appropriate; and
(v) focused academic research and studies in support of
Department priorities.
(I) A description of any modification to title 10, United
States Code, or any other provision of law, necessary for the
effective establishment and administration of such a functional
center.
(3) Form.--The report required by paragraph (1) shall be
submitted in unclassified form, but may include a classified annex.
(b) Establishment.--
(1) In general.--Not earlier than 30 days after the submittal
of the report required by subsection (a), and subject to the
availability of appropriated funds, the Secretary of Defense may
establish and administer a Department of Defense Functional Center
for Security Studies in Irregular Warfare.
(2) Treatment as a regional center for security studies.--A
Department of Defense Functional Center for Security Studies in
Irregular Warfare established under paragraph (1) shall be operated
and administered in the same manner as the Department of Defense
Regional Centers for Security Studies under section 342 of title
10, United States Code, and in accordance with such regulations as
the Secretary of Defense may prescribe.
(3) Limitation.--No other institution or element of the
Department may be designated as a Department of Defense functional
center, except by an Act of Congress.
(4) Location.--The location of a Department of Defense
Functional Center for Security Studies in Irregular Warfare
established under paragraph (1) shall be selected based on an
objective, criteria-driven administrative or competitive award
process.