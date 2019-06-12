Small Wars Journal

Saudis Called Khashoggi ‘Sacrificial Animal’ as They Waited to Kill Him

  1. Blog

Saudis Called Khashoggi ‘Sacrificial Animal’ as They Waited to Kill Him by David D. Kirkpatrick and Nick Cumming-Bruce – New York Times

Key takeaways from the United Nations report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi:

• Saudi officials carried out an extensive cover-up of Mr. Khashoggi’s killing in a Saudi consulate in October, scrubbing down rooms, blocking investigators and possibly burning evidence.

• The destruction of evidence and the active role of the Saudi consul general in organizing the operation in coordination with officials in Riyadh suggest that the killing and cover-up were authorized at the highest levels of the Saudi royal court.

• The report presents a new challenge to President Trump, who has embraced the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, as a pivotal ally and sought to avoid blaming him for directing the killing.

Read on.