Saudi Plant Struck by Missile, Apparently From Yemen by Gordon Lubold – Wall Street Journal

A Saudi desalination plant was struck by a missile that appeared to come from within Yemen, according to a senior U.S. official.

It wasn’t clear if there were any casualties in the attack on the Red Sea facility, the official said.

Senior officials from a range of U.S. government agencies were called back to the White House to meet Wednesday evening, the official said…