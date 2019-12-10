Saudi Military Cooperating with Pensacola Mass Shooting Investigation; Flight Students Grounded, Some Remain Restricted to Base by Ben Werner – USNI News

A dozen members of Saudi Arabia’s military remain restricted to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., as federal investigators continue gathering information about last week’s mass shooting on base, Pentagon officials said on Thursday.

The gunman, Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Ahmed Mohammed Alshamrani, was attending flight school at NAS Pensacola when he killed three U.S. sailors on Friday and injured several others. Alshamrani was killed in the incident by local law enforcement.

The Saudi Arabian commanding officer of the Saudi students decided to restrict the students who were acquaintances of Alshamrani to base, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a Thursday press briefing. About 162 Saudi students at Pensacola are under no restrictions, but are grounded and limited to classroom instruction, USNI News understands…