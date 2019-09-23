Saudi Arabia Says Military Response to Iran is Possible – BBC News

Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs has said all options, including a military response, are open after attacks on two oil facilities, which it has blamed on Iran.

While Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war and escalation, Iran would be held accountable for the drone and missile strikes, Adel al-Jubeir told the BBC.

A US assessment claiming Iran was behind the attacks was backed up by the UK, France and Germany this week.

Iran has denied any involvement.

The Iran-aligned rebel Houthi movement in Yemen, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition in the country's civil war, has said it launched drones at the facilities…