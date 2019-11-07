Russia's Putin Says He's Ready for Talks With Ukraine – Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's willing to sit down with Ukraine's new president for talks to settle a deadly conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Putin responded Thursday to Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal to hold talks with the mediation of U.S., British, French and German leaders, saying that he is open to the idea. He said, however, that the talks are unlikely to go ahead before Ukraine elects a new parliament later this month…
Comments
It is likely that Putin --…
It is likely that Putin -- and indeed ALL of our enemies -- clearly understand that:
a. For all intents and purposes,
b. They have won their war against the U.S./the West.
Thus, it would seen now, that:
a. What our enemies are doing (whether we are talking Putin in the Ukraine or the Taliban in Afghanistan, etc.); this is to simply:
b. Discuss the "terms" of our such defeat and surrender.
Explanation Part I:
Post-the Old Cold War, and in our "unipolar moment," the U.S./the West sought to transform the outlying states and societies of the world more along modern western political, economic, social and value lines.
In 1993, and from then-National Security Advisor Anthony Lake's "From Containment to Enlargement:"
"Throughout the Cold War, we contained a global threat to market democracies; now we should seek to enlarge their reach, particularly in places of special significance to us.
The successor to a doctrine of containment must be a strategy of enlargement -- enlargement of the world's free community of market democracies.
During the Cold War, even children understood America's security mission; as they looked at those maps on their schoolroom walls, they knew we were trying to contain the creeping expansion of that big, red blob. Today, at great risk of oversimplification, we might visualize our security mission as promoting the enlargement of the 'blue areas' of market democracies."
https://www.mtholyoke.edu/acad/intrel/lakedoc.html
Explanation Part II:
With the Brexit and the election of President Trump, however, this such post-Old Cold War/this such "unipolar moment" mission was formally abandoned:
Prime Minister Theresa May:
“It is in our interests – those of Britain and America together – to stand strong together to defend our values, our interests and the very ideas in which we believe. This cannot mean a return to the failed policies of the past. The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/theresa-may-donald-trump-us-uk-no-longer-foreign-intervention-iraq-afghanistan-a7548551.html
President Donald Trump:
"We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government, but we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.”
“Strong sovereign nations let diverse countries with different values, different cultures, and different dreams not just coexist, but work side by side on the basis of mutual respect.”
https://qz.com/1081499/unga-2017-trump-mentioned-sovereignty-21-times-in-a-speech-heralding-a-new-american-view-of-the-world/
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
The Old Cold War against the Soviets/the communists; this is said to have been won -- by the U.S./the West in this case -- when the Soviets/the communists, cir. 1990, (a) abandoned their "revolutionary" raison d'etre and (b) adopted certain of our Western ways. Likewise:
The Post-Cold War against the U.S./the West; this can be said to have been won -- in this case by our opponents -- when WE, cir. 2017 in this case, (a) abandoned OUR "revolutionary" raison d'etre and (b) adopted certain of our opponents ways.