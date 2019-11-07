Russia's Putin Says He's Ready for Talks With Ukraine – Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's willing to sit down with Ukraine's new president for talks to settle a deadly conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Putin responded Thursday to Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal to hold talks with the mediation of U.S., British, French and German leaders, saying that he is open to the idea. He said, however, that the talks are unlikely to go ahead before Ukraine elects a new parliament later this month…