Russian and Syrian Troops Fill Void as U.S. Pulls Troops Out of Syria by Shawn Snow – Military Times

U.S. forces have played the roll of peacekeeper in the Syrian city of Manbij since its Kurdish-led partner force liberated the city from ISIS fighters in 2016.

Turkish threats to “liberate” Manbij despite the removal of ISIS fighters from city years ago forced joint patrols between Russian, U.S. and Turkish forces to keep the peace.

That peace could could soon melt away as Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, announced Tuesday the U.S. had pulled its forces out of the Syrian city.

Russian and Syrian troops have reportedly stepped up to fill the void of the vacating U.S. forces. Meanwhile, most U.S, forces in Syria are pulling out of the country.

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that the approximately 1,000 U.S. troops being withdrawn from northern Syria will reposition in Iraq, Kuwait and possibly Jordan…