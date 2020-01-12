Rockets Land in U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad's Green Zone by Chad Garland - Stars & Stripes

A rocket attack on the heavily fortified Baghdad Green Zone on Sunday hit the U.S. Embassy, drawing condemnation from Iraq’s acting prime minister, who said such acts threaten to drag the country into a new conflict.

Five rockets fell onto the international zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, but left no casualties, the Iraqi government’s security media cell said in an online statement. Of those, an unspecified number hit inside the U.S. Embassy compound, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said in an online statement.

Several media outlets were reporting that three rockets hit inside the embassy about 7:30 p.m., including one that struck and damaged the dining facility. The State Department did not immediately respond to query on the matter, but a coalition security official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed a dining facility was hit…