Protesters Rise Up Over Iraq’s Missed Economic Opportunities by Ghassan Adnan and Isabel Coles – Wall Street Journal

Years of runaway spending, economic mismanagement and corruption in Iraq have combusted in protests that have killed more than 100 people and risk spiraling into civil conflict.

The anger spilling into the streets for almost a week has built over the 16 years since the U.S.-led invasion, which Iraqis had hoped would usher in an era of prosperity after years of war and sanctions. Protesters braved tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds, including sniper fire from unidentified men positioned on rooftops.

Successive governments have failed to spread the country’s massive oil wealth and create a vibrant economy while the population has boomed to nearly 40 million. The 800,000 people who reach working age each year have few options, widening the gap between rich and poor…