President Trump To Weigh Retaliatory Options Against Turkey Ian Talley – Wall Street Journal

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who last week warned that the U.S. would apply sanctions if Turkey proceeded with a military strike in northern Syria, said his office was to present President Trump with retaliatory options.

“The sanctions are ready when the president wants to move forward on them,” Mr. Mnuchin said on CNBC. Treasury officials were to detail potential targets when the president’s national-security team meets in the White House situation room on Monday, he said.

Mr. Mnuchin didn’t provide details on the options and said the administration is weighing several factors in making its decision…