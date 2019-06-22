Pompeo Sees Afghan Peace Deal Possible by September by Courtney McBride and Craig Nelson – Wall Street Journal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “the hour has come for peace” in Afghanistan and that he hopes there will be a peace deal with the Taliban by September.

In an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital for talks with Afghan officials, Mr. Pompeo said on Tuesday that progress has been made in reaching a comprehensive settlement of the nearly 18-year war and that neighboring Pakistan has an important role to play. “I hope we have a peace deal before Sept. 1,” Mr. Pompeo said.

U.S. and Taliban negotiators are set to start another round of talks this week in the Gulf state of Qatar.

Mr. Pompeo said the two sides were poised to complete a draft text outlining the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and steps by the Taliban to help ensure the country doesn’t become a staging ground for Islamist militant groups to launch terrorist attacks abroad…