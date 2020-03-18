Pompeo Leaves Kabul, No Word on Political Power-Sharing Deal by Rahim Faiez and Kathy Gannon - Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Afghanistan on Monday without saying whether he was able to broker an agreement between the country's squabbling political leaders.

Pompeo was in Kabul on an urgent visit to try to move forward a U.S. peace deal signed last month with the Taliban. He'd traveled thousands of miles despite a near-global travel shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when world leaders and statesmen are curtailing official travel.

But as his plane took off from Kabul, there was still no announcement on whether he'd worked out a solution to Afghanistan’s political impasse.

Since the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed, the peace process has stalled amid political turmoil in Afghanistan, with the country's leaders deadlocked over who was elected president in last September's presidential polls…