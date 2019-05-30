Pompeo Airs Frank Mideast Peace Plan Views In Leak – Agence France-Presse

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worries that the Trump administration's soon-to-be-released Middle East peace plan will be considered "unworkable," and might not gain traction, US media reported on Sunday.

Pompeo's remarks to a private meeting of Jewish leaders, first reported by The Washington Post, show that even the plan's own backers expect the latest United States blueprint for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be met with deep skepticism.

The economic components of the proposal are to be unveiled at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26.

"It may be rejected. Could be in the end, folks will say, 'It's not particularly original, it doesn't particularly work for me,' that is, 'It's got two good things and nine bad things, I'm out,'" the Post reported, citing an audio recording of the meeting it had obtained…