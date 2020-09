A Policy Response to Islamic State Extremist Fighter Battlefield Migration

Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs) or Foreign Extremist Fighters (FEFs) are a significant policy concern as foreign extremists return to their home states from jihadi battlefields abroad. This recently released Strategic Studies Institute monograph, A Policy Response to Islamic State Extremist Fighter Battlefield Migration by SWJ-El Centro Senior Fellow Robert J. Bunker and SWJ-El Centro Associate Alma Keshavarz analyzes and provides policy response options for US national security and Army planners concerning the potential for post-territorial caliphate battlefield migration by the sizable contingent of battle-hardened Islamic State foreign fighters situated within various remaining enclaves that remain in Syria and Iraq.

Source: Robert J. Bunker and Alma Kesharvarz, A Policy Response to Islamic State Extremist Fighter Battlefield Migration. Carlisle Barracks: Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College. August 2020.