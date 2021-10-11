PODCAST: A Hard Look at War with Veterans Fatima and Jason

A must listen podcast. Access it HERE.

Please listen as Veterans Fatima and Jason describe their moving and riveting firsthand experience in helping Afghan Allies, Veterans and First Responders deal with the pain and agony of war through organizations like Shona Ba Shona (Shoulder To Shoulder) and Spartan Sword.

(Note: Please consider supporting their efforts to aid, evacuate, and integrate Afghan refugees through Shona ba Shona HERE).

EP 31 | A HARD LOOK AT WAR WITH VETERANS FATIMA AND JASON

