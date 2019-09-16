Pentagon Weighs Sending More Military Assets to Mideast by Gordon Lubold and Nancy A. Youssef - Wall Street Journal

The Pentagon is considering sending additional antimissile batteries, another squadron of jet fighters and added surveillance capabilities to the Middle East to shore up the military’s regional presence in the wake of the attack last weekend on Saudi Arabia’s petroleum industry, U.S. military officials said.

The measures under consideration also include a commitment to maintaining the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier and other warships in the Middle East for the foreseeable future, the officials said.

The extra force would be meant to show heightened resolve and to bolster defenses following Saturday’s strikes, and is under consideration as President Trump also is weighing options for a response to the attack, which U.S. officials charge was carried out by Iran…