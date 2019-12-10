Pentagon Eyes Big Expansion of Foreign Military Training Program by Shawn Snow - Military Times

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wants to drastically expand the foreign military training program despite fallout stemming from the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, that claimed the lives of three service members and wounded eight others.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations on Friday, Esper described America’s foreign military training program as a “critical long-term investment” that “makes for great partnerships."

“I want to increase that by 50 percent over the coming five years,” Esper said Friday at CFR.

There there are roughly 5,181 foreign students from 153 countries in the United States for security cooperation training, the Pentagon told Military Times — 852 of those students are Saudi…