Official: Airstrike Hits Tripoli Migrant Detention Center, Kills 40 – Reuters

TRIPOLI - An airstrike late on Tuesday hit a detention center for mainly African migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital of Tripoli, killing at least 40 people and wounding 80, a health official said.

It is the highest publicly reported toll of an airstrike or shelling since eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar three months ago launched an offensive with ground troops and aircraft to take the capital held by the internationally recognized government.

The conflict is part of chaos in the oil-and-gas-producing nation since the NATO-backed overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011...