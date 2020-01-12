Netanyahu, Gantz Set for White House Talks as Trump Shares Peace Plan

Voice of America

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former military chief Benny Gantz, his challenger in early March elections, are set to have separate meetings Monday at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to share details of his long-awaited plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A public unveiling of the plan is expected Tuesday during a joint news conference with Trump and Netanyahu.

"During the past three years I held countless talks with President Trump - a huge friend of Israel - and with his team about these crucial interests, about our security, about our justice," Netanyahu said Sunday. "Tomorrow I am going to meet President Trump and on Tuesday, together with him, we will make history."

Gantz said he is looking forward to what he called a "very important visit."

"The plan of the deal is to deal with Israel's security, the regional strategies -- stabilization hopefully down the road," he said.

But with Palestinians rejecting the Trump administration approach and what they see as a pro-Israel bias, the chances of success appear dim.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday that no Palestinian would accept the plan.

Trump has promoted it as the "deal of the century" while details remained secret amid three years of work.

He angered the Palestinian side with several moves during his time in office, including going against decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital as moving the U.S. embassy there.

The White House meetings come as Trump faces an impeachment trial, the Israeli parliament considers Netanyahu's request for immunity from corruption charges, and both Israeli figures prepare for a March 2 election.