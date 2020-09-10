Hybrid CoE Paper 4: The Navalny poisoning case through the hybrid warfare lens by Mark Galeotti, a subject matter expert on Russian politices, organized crime, and security affairs looks at the poisoning of Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent through the prism of hybrid war.

Galeotti argues that the poisoning of Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent demonstrates that the methods of 'hybrid war' are now integrated with Russian domestic politics. Mark Galeotti's numerous books include The Vory (Yale, 2018), Russian Political Warfare (Routledge, 2019) and We Need To Talk About Putin (Ebury, 2019).

Read the Summary or the Full Paper.

Source: Mark Galeotti, "The Navalny poisoning case through the hybrid warfare lens," Hybrid CoE Paper 4. Helsinki: The European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats. October 2020, https://www.hybridcoe.fi/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/202010_Hybrid-CoE-Paper4_Navalny-case-through-a-hybrid-lens.pdf.