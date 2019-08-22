Nato Alliance Experiencing Brain Death, Says Macron – BBC News

President Emmanuel Macron of France has described Nato as "brain dead", stressing what he sees as waning commitment to the transatlantic alliance by its main guarantor, the US.

Interviewed by the Economist, he cited the US failure to consult Nato before pulling forces out of northern Syria.

He also questioned whether Nato was still committed to collective defence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a key ally, said she disagreed with Mr Macron's "drastic words".

Russia, which sees Nato as a threat to its security, welcomed the French president's comments as "truthful words"…