'That Mission is Not Yet Complete': Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman on 18 Years in Afghanistan by Madison Dibble – Washington Examiner

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said the 18-year mission in Afghanistan is not over.

American troops have been in Afghanistan since 2001 following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 more than 18 years ago. Some of the soldiers carrying out U.S. military operations in Afghanistan today were not born yet when the twin towers fell.

During a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week, Milley was asked how he justifies fighting in Afghanistan for so long. He pointed to the start of the war as to why Americans must stay and fight…

Milley noted that he doesn’t expect the mission to be completed anytime soon...