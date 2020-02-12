Milley: Army SFAB Will Face Tough Conditions During Africa Mission by Matthew Cox – Military.com

The Pentagon's top general said recently that the U.S. Army's 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) will face a tough operating environment when it deploys to Africa, one that's much more austere than it faced in Afghanistan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley testified on the challenges that the SFAB will face in Africa before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

The Pentagon announced in mid-February that the specialized advisory unit will deploy to Africa to train local forces in an effort to contend with Russia and China in the region.

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Maryland, asked for more information on the deployment since the commander of the 1st SFAB, Brig. Gen. Scott Jackson, said recently that the unit will not have the military infrastructure that was available in Afghanistan, such as the network of bases, supply chains and helicopters…