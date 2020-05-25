Skip to main content
Home
News
Front Page News
Recent News Roundup
News by Category
Urban Operations
Urban Operations Posts
Recent Urban Operations Posts
Urban Operations by Category
Journal
Recent Articles
Journal Authors
Editorial Policy
Blog
El Centro
El Centro Main
El Centro Reading List
El Centro Links
El Centro Fellows
About El Centro
About
Mission, Etc.
Mad Science
Tribal Engagement
For Authors
Rights & Permissions
For Advertisers
Foundation
Contact Info
Support SWJ
SWJ Books
Forum
User account menu
Register
Support Us
Library
Log in
Search
Search
Search
Small Wars Journal
Memorial Day
Blog
Log in
or
register
to post comments
Thanks, Dave. We have the watch.