Mattis Slams Obama, Biden for 'Ignoring Reality' in Iraq, Leading to Rise of ISIS by Gregg Re – Fox News

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, in stark terms, lambasts Barack Obama and Joe Biden for faulty leadership in his new book, and suggests their naivete and ignorance of reality contributed to the rise of ISIS in Iraq, according to excerpts reviewed by The Washington Examiner.

The book, "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead," co-written with Bing West, does not delve into Mattis' discussions with President Trump. Mattis, speaking to "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, said only that he did not have a "tense" relationship with the president.

"I try not to talk, having parted ways with the administration over matters of policy," Mattis said. "I don't want to talk from the cheap seats now and make their job more difficult." Mattis resigned from the Trump administration last December after clashing with the president over the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and after two years of deep disagreements over America's role in the world…