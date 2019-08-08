Marines Should Retain Officer Who Sent Classified Warning to Colleagues Ahead of an Insider Attack, New Panel Finds by Dan Lamothe – Washington Post

A Marine who used his personal email account to send a classified warning to his colleagues about a corrupt Afghan police chief should be allowed to continue serving, a board of military officers has determined in the high-profile case.

Maj. Jason Brezler sent the warning in July 2012, about two weeks before a teenage boy working for the chief opened fire on unarmed Marines in a fatal attack on a military base in southern Afghanistan.

Brezler, a Marine reserve officer and member of the New York City Fire Department, reported his action to his commanders after the attack, and they sent him to an administrative board of inquiry to determine whether he should be discharged.

The new determination by a panel of three Marine colonels last week marks the second time that a board of inquiry has reviewed the case. A board of officers found in December 2013 that the Marine Corps should end Brezler’s career, prompting him to sue the service and allege that he was being punished for communicating with a member of Congress, Rep. Peter T. King (R.-N.Y.), about the incident…