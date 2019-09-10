Marine Who Led ISIS Fight Says Threat Still Remains by John Grady – USNI News

ISIS might have lost control of its last territorial stronghold in March, but the retired Marine Corps general who led American efforts to defeat the terrorist organization five years ago says the group remains much alive.

The killing of more than 60 attendees at a Kabul wedding party last month by a suicide bomber is a clear demonstration that, “ISIS remains a very virulent threat in the world,” retired Marine Gen. John Allen said Tuesday at the Brookings Institution. “We may see this [provincial offshoot of the Islamic State] become even stronger” as a result of the breakdown in peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

Allen, who is now president of Brookings, said a clear indication of a future threat of terrorist attacks upon the United States may lay in the camps in Turkey where the spouses and children of detained foreign fighters are being housed because “no state will take [the youngsters] back.”…