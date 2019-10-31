Mali Army Post Targeted in Deadly Militant Attack, Dozens Killed, Officials Say by Lucia I. Suarez Sang – Fox News

A jihadist attack targeting military post in Mali killed least 53 soldiers and one civilian in the second such assault in a month, the government said Saturday.

The military post in Indelimane, in the Menaka region near the border with Niger, was attacked Friday and the assailants were believed to have fled across the border.

Ten people are said to have survived the attack, Sky News reported.

The violence came one month after 41 soldiers were killed and 20 others went missing during two attacks on Malian soldiers taking part in a regional counterterrorism force…