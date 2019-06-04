Libya’s War Escalates Despite International Calls for ‘Humanitarian Pause’ Amid Pandemic by Sudarsan Raghavan – Washington Post

One year after an offensive was launched against the Libyan capital Tripoli, Libya's war is intensifying, and hundreds of thousands of civilians are besieged amid increased shelling and massive water and electricity cuts.

Hospitals are being targeted just as the coronavirus is threatening an already shattered health system.

Haytham Garabiya is among those trapped. The doctor’s field hospital was recently hit by armed drones and shelling, forcing his staff to move to a new location…

The United Nations, the United States and other countries have pleaded with the warring sides for a “humanitarian pause” to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, both sides appear to be determined to take advantage of the international focus on the pandemic and try to gain more territory. After initially agreeing to the “pause,” the warring sides returned to combat within days…