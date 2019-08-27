Libya’s Civil War Could Provide ‘Oxygen’ to Terrorist Offshoots, Says U.S. Africa Command by Diana Stancy Correll and Kyle Rempfer – Military Times

U.S. Africa Command is concerned that Libya’s eight-year civil war could bolster terrorist groups harbored in the country and foster a breeding ground for violent extremist organizations.

Preventing that chaos is a key issue for AFRICOM Commander Gen. Stephen Townsend, who traveled to Tunis, Tunisia with U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland to meet with Libya’s prime minister, Fayez al Sarraj, on Aug. 26. There, the leaders discussed threats from existing violent extremist organizations in Libya, along with the need for a solution to end the civil war.

"Close cooperation is important to address the [violent extremist organizations] threat,” Townsend said in a media release…