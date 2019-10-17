Latin America Awash in Troubles Amid Protests, Uprisings and a Distracted Washington by Jim Wyss and Jacqueline Charles – Miami Herald

Violent uprisings, congressional coups, alleged narco-presidencies, political assassinations, a resurgent left.

As Washington focuses on impeachment, Syria and the 2020 presidential elections, Latin America and the Caribbean, once again, seem to be falling apart.

From Peru to Ecuador to Haiti to Honduras, there have been signs of trouble that have been either ignored or lost amid Washington’s focus on Venezuela and Cuba. Fanned by economic decline, growing protests, disgust with corruption and waning U.S. influence, not a week seems to go by without a new political wildfire breaking out…