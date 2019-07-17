Latest Issue Now Online - Combatting Terrorism Center's 'Sentinel'

Combatting Terrorism Center at West Point Sentinel

Volume 12, Issue 6 – July 2019

East Africa’s Terrorist Triple Helix: The Dusit Hotel Attack and the Historical Evolution of the Jihadi Threat by Matt Bryden and Premdeep Bahra

A View from the CT Foxhole: Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director, Europol by Paul Cruickshank

The Christchurch Attacks: Livestream Terror in the Viral Video Age by Graham Macklin

From Daesh to ‘Diaspora’ II: The Challenges Posed by Women and Minors After the Fall of the Caliphate by Joana Cook and Gina Vale

When Terrorists Stay Home: The Evolving Threat to Europe from Frustrated Travelers by Robin Simcox