Latest Attack on U.S. Forces in Iraq Could Drag It Back Into Washington’s Tussle With Iran by Isabel Coles - Wall Street Journal

The killing of two American troops and a British soldier in a rocket attack in Iraq has drawn fresh attention to the hostile environment facing U.S. forces in the country, putting it again in the crosshairs of a potential flare-up in the rumbling conflict between Washington and Iran.

The U.S. has blamed similar attacks in the past on pro-Tehran militias, including Kataib Hezbollah, which congratulated the perpetrators behind the latest strike on Wednesday for targeting what it called the “U.S. occupation.” The group said the U.S. must bear the consequences of being in Iraq, and urged other militias to stage further attacks.

Iraqi’s military said Thursday it had opened an investigation to track down who had fired a barrage of rockets into Camp Taji, where U.S. forces are stationed.

The strike is a further setback in an already rocky relationship between Washington and Baghdad, and is the 13th such strike since the start of the year, including attacks on the U.S. Embassy…